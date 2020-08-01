‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Fan Theory Explains How Mjolnir Will Find Jane Foster

Fan theories regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe are a dime a dozen, but occasionally when put out by dedicated fans, more often than not some aspects are hit right on the head. Dozens of fan theories proved to be true after Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and now stans of the MCU are guessing what’s to come in 2021’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

A new theory on Reddit suggests how Mjolnir will end up in the film after it was revealed Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster would wield the iconic hammer. Fans will remember that Thor’s sister, Hela, destroyed Mjolnir in Ragnarok. A few movies later, Thor called the hammer to him when he traveled back in time during Endgame, brought it to the future, but it was then brought back to its proper timeline by Captain America at the end of the film. Still following?

So in the present-day, Mjolnir doesn’t exist. But if it’s going to make an appearance in Love and Thunder, there has to be a tricky way it will get there. The fan is suggesting perhaps it never left.

“Captain America switched the hammer out with a fake,” the theory reads.

This would mean the Mjolnir that Hela shatters, is not truly authentic or blessed by Odin.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“In reality, though, Cap has kept the hammer for decades, until the events of Love and thunder. Cap preserves the timeline while still keeping the hammer,” the theorist suggests. “I believe this movie will start with old Cap giving the hammer to Thor or Jane foster. I imagine a scene with old Captain America saying,” I think this belongs to you “as he hands the real Mjolnir back.”

The theorist admitted there would be some plot holes with this line of thinking. For one, where is there a decent Mjolnir replica just lying around? Wouldn’t Thor have been able to summon Mjolnir all this time? Would reforging a replica be moot without Odin’s blessing?

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an older theory proposed the idea of Loki bringing the hammer into the present-day timeline of Love and Thunder. During Endgame’s time-travel act, the God of Mischief was able to disappear with the Tesseract, meaning his whereabouts are currently unknown. His travels will be detailed in Disney Plus’s Loki series, which should connect to the fourth Thor film. In order for him to be able to do this, however, he would have to be worthy. That’s in it of itself would require more mind-blowing theories.