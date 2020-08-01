Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Flawless Figure In Plunging Top And Skirt

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni captured fans’ hearts around the world when she posted some gorgeous new snapshots of herself on Saturday, August 1. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the content with her 20.5 million followers, and it caught the attention of many.

The 33-year-old radiated as she was photographed both indoors and outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos. Chiara stood out most in the series, as she situated herself in the center of each frame. She switched between a number of cute poses for the series, one of which featured her husband. She further exuded both happy and engaged vibes as she smiled softly and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Chiara’s blond hair was parted in the middle and pinned back around her temples. The locks were further styled in waves as they fell around her shoulders.

Still, it was her enviable curves that stole the show, as she displayed them in a fashionable and revealing ensemble.

The model’s top, which she rocked without a bra, featured short sleeves and a tie-dye design. The garment also tied in the front and did not leave much to the imagination as it was cut with a very plunging neckline that especially showcased her cleavage. She was further able to display her slim core, as the top was quite cropped.

Chiara teamed the vibrant top with a matching pleated skirt. The number also did not provide much coverage, as it fell effortlessly over her hips and derriere. The garment’s high-waisted design drew eyes to her midriff once more, meanwhile, its short cut showed off her thighs and legs.

She finished the look off with a small white Louis Vuitton purse, a number of gold accessories, and purple open-toed sandals.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean that she has been vacationing on.

The beautiful series was quickly met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 173,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 500 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, good looks, and ensemble.

“Stupendous,” one social media user wrote in Italian, per Google Translator.

“You look so cute in the first picture,” a second admirer added.

“Beautiful Chiara,” a third follower chimed in.

“I am in love with you,” a fourth, romantic individual declared, following the compliment with a heart-eyes emoji.

Chiara has taken to Instagram to share a number of stunning photos of herself. Just on July 29, she dazzled her fans when she sported a neon-green bikini while at the beach, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 560,000 likes so far, proving to be quite popular.