Adele Flaunts Her Slender Body In Skintight Ensemble To Recreate Beyonce Look

Some of Adele's fans thought that she looked almost unrecognizable as she posed in a top similar to a look Beyonce wears in 'Black Is King.'

Adele showed Beyonce a lot of love in an Instagram post that she shared with her 38.1 million followers on Saturday. However, many of the responses to her show of support for the “Formation” songstress were about how different she looks after losing weight.

In the photo that she uploaded to her account, Adele, 32, was wearing a skintight brown top with long sleeves. The spandex fabric was decorated with a pattern of pale gold crescent moons. The British singer also rocked a pair of similarly stretchy black leggings. Her golden blond hair was styled in glossy curls, which was a new look for the star.

Adele flashed a big smile at the camera as she crouched down in front of her marble fireplace underneath her television. The wall-mounted flat screen was playing the “Already” segment from Beyonce’s Black Is King visual album, which recently premiered on Disney Plus.

Bey and her backup dancers were all wearing bodysuits crafted out of the same fabric as Adele’s top. According to People, they were Marine Serre designs. The 38-year-old “Brown Skin Girl” singer was standing on a wooden crate. She rocked long braids that reached her knees, and some of her hair had been twisted on top of her head to create a crown. The dancers surrounding her stood on smaller crates inside a large space with a cement floor and white weathered columns.

In the caption of her post, Adele thanked Queen Bey for using her art to make everyone “feel so loved.” The “Hello” hitmaker received an outpouring of love in response to her post, as well as an avalanche of remarks about her appearance.

“Strong women supporting and lifting each other up,” read one message.

“I kept touching the screen hoping a tag would come up telling me who the other queen was. Unrecognizable,” quipped another fan.

“Ummm who are you and what did you do with Adele???” a third commenter wrote.

“Omg Adele looks so different!” a fourth person remarked.

It’s been reported that the singer has lost 100 pounds, thanks in part to an “intense” diet that involved eating just 1,000 calories a day for one week. Her fans also couldn’t quit talking about how different she looked in a photo that she posed for on her birthday back in May. She got all dressed up for the occasion by rocking a black mini dress and high heels.

While many of Adele’s fans can’t seem to get over her new look, the “Send My Love” songstress can’t seem to stop fan-girling over Bey. As reported by Vanity Fair, Adele called her the “artist of my life” while accepting her 2017 Grammy for Album of the Year for 25. She also made it abundantly clear that she felt that Beyonce deserved the honor more for Lemonade, and she later stated that “a piece of me died inside” when she won the award instead.