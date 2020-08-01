Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Responds To #FreeBritney Movement, Calls It A ‘Conspiracy Theory’

The Britney Spears fandom has been very vocal about their concern for the pop star across all social media platforms. The #FreeBritney movement hasn’t lost momentum in the last two years, as fans call for the singer to be free from her conservatorship and put back in control of her own life. Britney has been in this guardianship since 2008, which is run by her father, Jamie Spears.

According to PageSix, Jamie is speaking out towards followers of the #FreeBritney movement, calling them conspiracy theorists who are “aggressive.”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” the pop father said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

The 68-year-old also said that him being painted a villain, who is running every aspect of the singer’s life is “a joke.” Fans of the “Toxic” singer have alleged Jamie controls every single thing Britney does, from what she shares on social media, to how she spends her own money. This couldn’t be further from the truth he says. The #FreeBritney followers have also suggested he is stealing money from his daughter through this conservatorship, something he is vehemently denying.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said. “How the hell would I steal something?”

Jamie said it’s not just some social media posts and a petition on Change.org that some of these dedicated Britney stans are doing.

“People are being stalked and targeted with death threats,” he said. “It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans.”

Finally, Britney’s dad confirmed that he has nothing but love for Britney and all his children, and said this is family business that will be kept between them.

“I love my daughter,” he emotionally admitted. “I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

While Britney’s dad does control a lot of her decision-making, he admits he does not control the most minute details of her life as some are claiming. The conservatorship began in 2008 after Britney had her very public meltdown, which most remember from the night she attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella after shaving her head.

It’s not just Jamie who is accused of manipulating Britney though. Her longtime manager, Lou Taylor is also alleged by #FreeBritney followers of using his client. Lou has also been accused of embezzling money from Britney alongside Jamie.