Kim Kardashian Is Focusing On ‘Protecting Her Kids’ Amid Kanye West Drama, Source Claims

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian is officially back in Los Angeles and is working hard to focus on “protecting” her four children amid her husband Kanye West’s ongoing controversy.

Many thought the drama unfolding between West and Kardashian would have died down after the rapper issued a public apology to his wife, but he recently took to Twitter again to fire off more tweets about abortion and other controversial topics.

During a presidential campaign held in South Carolina, West revealed that he had “almost killed” his daughter.

“My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying. She had the pills in her hand. Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” he said at the rally.

Kardashian was reportedly very upset that West had revealed an alleged private conversation between the two about the possibility of aborting their eldest daughter North West. Since then, he has apologized to his wife on Twitter, but then recently brought up the sensitive topic again.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“Kim is just taking everything in her life day by day now. Her priority is protecting her kids. This is hard on her,” said an insider.

The source also claimed that the KKW Beauty founder has been trying to get into contact with her husband every day. Right now, he is surrounded by his close friends while Kardashian is leaning on her close pals and family.

“She’d go to Wyoming if he asked her to. He was ignoring a lot of her calls and texts and told her to stay in LA,” said the source.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Kardashian supposedly flew to Wyoming specifically to tell West that she was done with their marriage and ready to get a divorce due to her concern for their four children, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

She allegedly reached a breaking point with her husband’s ongoing bipolar episode and has felt “torn” about what to do in their relationship.

On social media, many fans of the couple have expressed anxiety about the children’s’ wellbeing. Several have voiced their concerns for North, in particular, who has been the subject of several tweets and comments from her father.

Several users wrote that they hoped North and her siblings had people looking out for their wellbeing and keeping them shielded from the negativity.