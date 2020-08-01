Ellen DeGeneres Guests Told To Compliment The Host On Her Talk Show

Things continue to get worse and worse for Ellen DeGeneres. The once-beloved daytime talk show host has come under scrutiny for how her crew is treated on set. She has also been slammed for how she directly has treated people who have worked for, or who have appeared on her show over the years. According to rumors, Ellen might not be as nice and caring as she appears on the program, and is rather cruel and mean to those around her.

According to a new report from Page Six, producers on The Ellen Show reportedly instructed their guests to compliment the longtime host on the air. The outlet cited two former guests, who asked not to be named, that claimed they were told by producers to fawn over Ellen after sitting down on the infamous white couch.

“Compliment Ellen, tell her what a big fan you are,” production allegedly said to the guests.

Most viewers of the show know guests routinely tell Ellen how much they love her when they’re brought out to see her. More often than not, this happens with those who are every-day people and are appearing on the show because of a funny video, or a good deed. Celebrities also pay respect to Ellen when their interviews start, making it seem like the comedian is one of the most-loved people in the entertainment industry.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

“These guests were already fans of Ellen, big fans, but to be told you have to flatter her was really weird. You shouldn’t have to be told … If you do look at past interviews, most of the guests always gush over Ellen — whether they’re members of the public or her close friends,” the source added.

Page Six made sure to note that there was no evidence that Ellen had asked to be complimented while on air.

The news outlet also reported that Australian TV host Neil Breen, who appeared on the program in 2013, recently noted that the staff was “walking on eggshells” when he was there. He also claimed he had been advised no one was allowed to speak to the 62-year-old.

“No one is to talk to Ellen. You don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her.”

With the ongoing controversy surrounding Ellen at this time, the network and producers are scrambling as they try to decide whether to scrap the show or continue on with a brand new season. The Ellen Show Season 17 wrapped in June after doing a handful of virtual shows due to the ongoing health crisis. Season 18 has not been confirmed at this time, despite previously being expected.