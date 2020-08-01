Holly Sonders Shows Off Dynamite Curves, Toned Abs In Tiny Bikini & Heels

Professional golfer turned model and host Holly Sonders continues to outdo herself on her burgeoning Instagram account, posting sizzling bikini snapshots on a regular basis. She ignited the platform again on Saturday, August 1, posting another steamy photo in which the entire length of her statuesque body was captured on the frame. The 33-year-old’s defined abdominal muscles, long legs and dynamite curves were pleasingly emphasized in the shot as she wore nothing but a tiny black bikini set and stiletto heels as she posed.

The IG update included a caption in which Sonders stated she would be working out twice that day; in spite of the fact that the attached photo was a long shot of the Fox Sports and Golf Channel alum, the results of her diligent work in the gym were clearly evidenced by her taut and tempting form.

In the photo, Sonders stood before an alabaster-hued wall that featured a stucco-like texture. As she posed, her lanky frame was casting a contrasting shadow upon it. The relatively light, mundane backdrop allowed the social media star’s sun-kissed skin and sinuous figure to pop in comparison.

Sonders wore a scanty black bikini combination as she struck a provocative stance. It appeared to be made of pleather as the sun glistened and scintillated against it. Regardless of their composition, though, the garments pleasingly clung to the contours of her well-developed bust, as well as her curvaceous mid-section and backside.

She further emphasized her shapely figure by standing with her seemingly endless legs spread and her arms reaching for the sky. Additionally, the matching black stilettos she wore served to elongate her physique, which already appeared to provide an extended canvas for her titillating features.

Sonders’ face was partially covered in shadow as the picture was snapped and her full lips were parted in a seductive manner. Meanwhile, the model clutched a baseball in one of her outstretched hands, a nod to her beau — sports betting guru “Vegas Dave” — whom she also referenced in the post’s caption.

As per her usual, Sonders’ latest offering was well on its way to amassing thousands of likes as of this writing. Moreover, a litany of comments praising her fine form were shared by her fans and followers.

“Absolutely beautiful,” exclaimed one fan, who added the requisite fire emoji.

“How long are your legs?” wondered another admirer.

“Goodness gracious those legs are amazingly beautiful just like you,” stated another user.

“Those abs! Wow,” praised another fan.

Sonders similarly sizzled in another recent update shared by The Inquisitr in which she was snapped on her back and in a bikini for a sexy beachfront photo.