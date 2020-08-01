Stephen Miller Accused Of Violating Federal Law

A watchdog group has accused White House adviser Stephen Miller of violating federal law, The Hill reported on Saturday.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a complaint to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC), accusing Miller of violating the Hatch Act, a law which prohibits employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in partisan political activity.

In a statement, CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said that President Donald Trump’s administration “continues to use its official powers improperly to assist the president’s reelection and to chip away at the checks and balances that preserve our democracy.”

“It is well past time for those like Stephen Miller, who show an open disdain for ethics laws like the Hatch Act and who illegally use official resources to promote the president’s reelection bid, to be held accountable for their actions.”

The watchdog alleged that Miller violated federal law during a recent appearance on Fox News, when he railed against Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, and Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

Speaking with anchor Brian Kilmeade, Miller attacked Obama for delivering a “shockingly political” speech at civil rights icon John Lewis’ funeral. He also argued that Obama has been dispatched to campaign for Biden, who is being hidden away in a “basement.”

Kilmeade and Miller also discussed mail-in voting — which Trump and his Republican allies have long opposed, claiming that it is vulnerable to fraud and manipulation — with Miller alleging that postal voting would make it easier for foreign entities to meddle in the 2020 election.

The Trump campaign later posted a video clip of Miller’s interview to social media.

Senior Advisor Stephen Miller: Obama and Biden delivered "failure and betrayal" to the people of this country pic.twitter.com/2OtfBXa3MM — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 31, 2020

According to CREW’s complaint, “Miller’s statements were aimed at influencing the success or failure of a candidate in a partisan election.”

As The Hill noted, the organization has previously targeted White House and administration officials. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner — both senior advisers to the commander-in-chief — have been hit with similar complaints.

In July, the group filed a complaint White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, after he attacked Biden and seemingly endorsed a Republican congressional candidate.

Trump and his allies have been accused of using their government positions to enrich themselves.

In a recent interview, Richard Painter, who served as an ethics lawyer in George W. Bush’s administration, argued that the commander-in-chief wants to spend the remaining months of his presidency making as much money as possible.