Cindy Prado Poses In A Pink Bikini

On Saturday, August 1, Cindy Prado took to her Instagram account to share her latest bikini picture with her 1.4 million followers. In the sultry snap, the model wore a pink two-piece that offset her sun-kissed skin. She tagged the location of the photo as Miami, Florida.

Cindy stood tall in front of a pool. She crossed one long, tanned leg over the other. She bent both arms at the elbows, tugging at the bottoms of her swimsuit with one hand, holding up her hair with another. She stared directly at the camera, giving the lens some serious bedroom eyes. Her plump pout was slightly parted. She arched her back.

The top of the suit barely covered Cindy’s chest. Thin straps curved around her shoulders. Her ample cleavage and buxom bust almost burst out of the ruched cups. Her impressive midriff was on full display, as were her sculpted arms.

The bikini bottoms dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. She paired the ensemble with a matching pink button-down shirt, which slid down her arms. Cindy wore a large, circular straw bag over one shoulder.

Cindy’s hair was deeply parted and tumbled down her back and shoulder in messy waves. Her tresses were brown at the roots, but quickly transitioned into a caramel hue, giving her locks a two-toned look.

As for her jewelry, Cindy opted to accessorize with gold hoop earrings.

Cindy’s followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise. While some fans chose to simply respond with rows of emoji, others wrote lengthier messages.

“Looking so breathtakingly beautiful,” shared one social media user.

“Bikini World Champion,” declared another, punctuating their comment with swimsuit emoji and crazy-eyed smiley faces.

“For your incredible beauty my soul will never tire,” replied a third fan, following up their message with multiple flame emoji and a red heart.

“What a babe,” wrote a fourth follower, including two smiley faces with heart eyes.

At the time of this writing, the seductive image reached over 10,000 likes and hit more than 150 comments.

This upload is just Cindy’s latest skimpy ensemble. Prior to this image, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a five-photo Instagram slideshow of herself posing in a white crop top and matching white pants that showcased her abs. She captioned the set, “Errands but make it cute.”