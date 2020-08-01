Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About Difficult Farewell: ‘One Of The Hardest Things I’ve Ever Done’

Champion skier Lindsey Vonn is making a huge change in her life and she took to Instagram on Saturday to share some thoughts about the emotional shift ahead. Her post contained 10 photos and a lengthy caption as she bid farewell to the place she had called home for many years.

Lindsey explained that she had sold her estate in Vail, Colorado. She said she would be moving away from the area and added that it was one of the hardest things she had ever done. She noted that her family remains there, so she will be back to visit. However, she will no longer be calling the town her home.

As Lindsey shared, she moved from Minnesota to Colorado at the age of 12 and she said that it was the turning point of her career. She said she had many amazing memories associated to the area. At the same time, she explained, it is simply too hard for her to remain around skiing right now given the injuries she endured that led to her retirement.

“Vail will miss you but it’ll always be home! On to the next chapter which no doubt you will embrace with flying colors!” one person commented, adding a few heart and crown emoji for good measure.

The first photo in Lindsey’s post showed her posing outdoors by her house with her three dogs. She posted the text of a letter she wrote to Vail Daily with her emotional goodbye, and other pictures showed various moments from her years-long career and time in Colorado. Several of the shots showed peeks of the gorgeous dwelling that she has now sold.

“You’ve got an amazing story and are an inspiration to so many. Saying goodbye is hard, but you’re moving on and growing- good on you!” a fan praised.

“Fantastic career. Retirement is well earned. Good luck in your next adventure,” another fan remarked.

According to Aspen Times, Lindsey purchased the 7,000 square foot residence in 2014. She put it on the market last fall with an initial asking price of $6 million. In February, the price was reduced to $5.2 million. The coronavirus pandemic seemingly impacted the process of selling it, and it was recently sold for $4.8 million.

“Once a mountain girl, always a mountain girl,” someone else wrote.

In just one hour, Lindsey’s farewell post had already been liked by nearly 35,000 of her followers. More than 300 people commented as they shared their admiration for the champion skier.

Lindsey may be packing up her belongings and giving up her mountain area address, but it seems clear that the region will continue to hold a very special place in her heart.