Chrissy Teigen Sizzles In Short Pink Dress Alongside John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked phenomenal in a recent post.

Chrissy Teigen turned to Instagram on Saturday, August 1, to share a snapshot of herself and husband John Legend dressed up extra fancy. The pair looked phenomenal as they posed in their California home. The photo appeared to be taken just before nightfall, as there was a beautiful sunset visible behind them.

Teigen looked stunning in a short pink dress. The outfit featured a collar and black buttons along the front of the bodice and the sleeves. She accessorized with a tiny snakeskin-pattern purse and a gold necklace. She wore her shortly cropped blond hair down straight and appeared to have on a full face of makeup.

The model and mother-of-two finished off the look with some cream-colored heels. She crossed one of her tan legs over the other and wrapped her arm around her husband’s waist as she posed for the photo.

Legend looked extra handsome in a white button down shirt with black polka dots. He wore the shirt partly unbuttoned, exposing his toned chest. He finished off the look with tan slacks and a pair of brown dress shoes. He smiled at the camera while wrapping an arm around Teigen’s waist.

A plush looking couch with an assortment of decorative pillows was visible behind the couple and additional modern-style furniture pieces were situated in the distance.

In the caption of her post, Teigen acknowledged her stylist, Monica Rose. She also tagged hairstylist Irinel de León, as well as her makeup artist, Kristine Studden.

Teigen limited the comments on this particular post, as she has done recently. With this feature, only people who follow her are able to comment. This was likely done due to the many negative comments she has been receiving on social media lately.

While the comments on this particular post were very scarce, they were all quite positive. Teigen has made it very clear that she won’t tolerate bullying or negativity on her social media pages.

“Yassss. Both your outfits!!” remarked one fan.

“Yall look AMAZING,” commented another person.

“Queen & king,” remarked one more person.

The reason that Teigen has faced so much backlash lately is because of rumors that she and Legend had some sort of connection to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender. Teigen has denied this many times.

There is no credible proof thus far that Teigen or her husband ever associated with Epstein or went to his infamous island where many sexual assaults took place, as The Inquisitr previously reported.