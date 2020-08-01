Jessica Alba Dances In Tiny Bralette Top & Lace-Trimmed Shorts For TikTok Challenge

Jessica Alba was joined by her friend, actress Lizzy Mathis.

Jessica Alba showed off a few of her dance moves for a new TikTok challenge, and she also shared a video of her performance with her 18.4 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Sin City actress teamed up with her good friend, Blue Crush 2 star Lizzy Mathis, 37, to take on the social media craze known as the “TKN” challenge. It involves performing a specific set of choreographed dance moves to the song “TKN” by Rosalía and Travis Scott.

For the brief performance, Jessica flaunted her athletic figure in a tiny white bralette top with grommets and a lace-up detail on the center front. She teamed the top with a pair of off-white shorts that somewhat resembled old-fashioned bloomers. The leg openings were trimmed with thick crocheted lace, and the garment had a wide smocked elastic waistband with a small frill around the top edge. The bottoms also boasted a drawstring adorned with small tassels.

As for Lizzy, she was clad in a pale purple bralette with thin spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline. Her bottoms were a pair of white shorts with a waistband similar to Jessica’s, but they were otherwise unadorned.

The two women stood on a grassy lawn surrounded by a low hedge. When the music began playing, they both bent over and thrust their hips to the left and right. As they raised back up, they seductively rolled their stomachs and hips. They raised their left arms up behind their heads and made a sweeping arc backwards. The pals then stood facing them camera with their legs slightly spread. They did a little shoulder roll before slapping their hands on their chests and popping their chests forward and back. The dance concluded when they began shaking their hips again as they shook a raised a fist beside their heads.

In the caption of her post, Jessica revealed that the video was filmed in her backyard, and she suggested that it was the result of enjoying some McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Rosé.

The actress’ take on the “TKN” TikTok craze has earned over 346,000 likes so far, and it received a large number of rave reviews in the comments section. There were also quite a few messages about Jessica’s youthful looks.

“I don’t think I’ve ever hit the like button that hard,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you for waking me up with this,” another admirer remarked.

“This woman is not aging,” read a third message.

This isn’t the first time Jessica and Lizzy have teamed up to take on a social media challenge. In a previous video, they rocked outfits from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Cozy Collection and got their groove on to the song “GoodMorningTokyo!” by Tokyo’s Revenge.