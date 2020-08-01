Sean Penn Marries Girlfriend Leila George In Private Ceremony

Sean Penn has reportedly married his 28-year-old girlfriend, Leila George, in a private ceremony, according to Page Six. The 59-year-old actor and George, who is the daughter of Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio, have been dating since 2016.

Irena Medavoy, a renowned philanthropist, shared an Instagram post about the newly wedded couple on Friday.

In the caption, Medavoy said she and her husband, Black Swan producer Mike Medavoy, were very happy for Penn and George. She expressed her gratitude toward Penn for being “like a son” to her husband.

“We are over the moon to [see you] find your soulmate true partner.”

Concluding the message, she wished them both the best, said the two were “meant to be together” and officially introduced “the Penns,” by the end of her caption.

Among the pictures uploaded in the post was one of the couple attending a Meet Me In Australia event and two photos of George and Penn participating in Core Response, which is a global organization that works to open COVID-19 testing sites around the world.

One pic showed George wearing a Core hat and a protest sweater while holding up a testing sign. Penn was visible in the final snap, which was taken at the Dodger Stadium. He wore a face mask and a Core hat and T-shirt in the photo.

Medavoy also shared what looked like George’s wedding ring in both the post and her Instagram stories. The gorgeous piece of jewelry included a sizable sapphire set in the center of a gold band.

Before his marriage to George, Penn was famously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He was also previously linked to Charlize Theron.

Reactions to the marital news were mixed on social media, with many people disturbed by the 32-year age gap between the two. Several people found it unsettling that Penn was with someone who could be his daughter and wondered what they could possibly have in common.

A few users commented that Penn’s own daughter is older than George, such as Dylan Penn, who he shares with Wright, who is currently 29-years-old.

“This is going to be another [Johnny] depp – amber divorce scandal,” theorized one user.

“He was 31 when she was a newborn,” noted another.

“Dudes an odd duck. Saw him at a taping of Kimmel. Hard to understand, and harder to follow,” chimed in a third person.

“So basically he married his daughter,” added a fourth.