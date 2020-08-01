Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Red Plaid Skirt & Bra: ‘Too Lit To Quit’

Ashley Alexiss shared a shot of herself wearing a sexy plaid skirt and bra set, and her Instagram followers seemed to love her hot look.

The model posed in front of a green drumset that was in front of a brown wall. The cymbals and drums provided an interesting background for Ashley’s rockstar look. Ashley sat with her legs spread and her hands pressing on her thighs. Her fingernails appeared to have a light-colored manicure. The model wore a black, white, and red plaid bra that had a band and straps printed with words. The deep V of the support garment allowed viewers a generous glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage. Around her neck, Ashley wore a black choker with a crystal charm hanging from it. She paired the top with a sexy, high waisted matching skirt. The band echoed the printed one on the bra, and it rose over her navel. The skirt emphasized Ashley’s curvaceous nipped-in waist. The length of it rested on her thighs about her hands.

Ashley wore her long blond locks in a teased, fuller style. The slight waves fell over one shoulder that swept from one side. She even had the beginning of a 1980s big hair wing on the other side. The model posed with her full lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her straight white teeth. Her brown eyes popped in the look, and she kept them partly closed.

The model used a play on the printed words from the lingerie set in her caption, and her followers responded positively. Nearly 13,000 hit the “like” button, and more than 210 took the time to leave Ashley an uplifting comment with many including the flame emoji to indicate they thought she looked hot in the shot.

“Where did you get this outfit? I want it so badly,” asked another follower, and other Instagrammers responded that it came from Yandy.

“Stunning. I’ll also impressed you used the correct ‘too’ as so many don’t,” a third devotee who also seemed to enjoy correct grammar noted.

“You look drop-dead gorgeous!” declared a fourth fan who also used a purple devil and three red lip emoji.