Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Skimpy Metallic Bikini While Posing On A Beach

On Saturday, August 1, American fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a beach with a beautiful body of water in the background. Katelyn flaunted her fantastic physique in a metallic string bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit, which was from the clothing company Dolls Kill, showcased Katelyn’s ample cleavage, washboard abs, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience.

For the photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep side part. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Katelyn kneeled with her legs spread on the sand. She arched her back and rested her hands on the top of her head, as she closed her eyes. She altered her position for the following photo by standing up. She jutted out her hips and raked her fingers through her hair. The model tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation tagged the professional photographer known as Lee LHGFX, insinuating that he took the pictures. She also implored her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

Fans were quick to flock to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photoset.

“2 because I love that smile!” wrote one admirer, along with a smiling face emoji.

“Pic 1 is fantastic,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, noted that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image between the two photos.

“Both pics! You are very beautiful,” said a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“@katelyn_runck you are absolutely stunning. Every photo,” remarked another Instagram user.

Katelyn engaged withe her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fit figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she shared pictures, in which she wore a low-cut black sports bra and skintight pink leggings. That post has been liked over 66,000 times since it was uploaded.