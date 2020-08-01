Cindy Crawford Strikes Sexy Pose While Playing Piano In Swimsuit & Heels

When it comes to looking gorgeous, nobody does it like Cindy Crawford. The supermodel took to her Instagram page on Saturday to pay homage to photographer Helmut Newton by sharing a photograph that featured her looking sexier than ever while playing the piano in a swimsuit and a pair of heels.

The photo captured several elements that created an intriguing and titillating vibe. It showed the brunette beauty from behind while she sat at a black piano. A large painting hanging on the wall was blurred in the distance, and a large, ornate rug covered the floor. On one side of the room, a man in a dark suit gazed at Cindy. A glass of what appeared to be whisky sat atop the piano.

Cindy ‘s swimsuit was white and it had a revealing back that showcased her shapely shoulders while also teasing the skin on her back. The legs were moderately high, showing off her hips. Her heels were gold. She also wore a bold red lipstick that made her lips pop.

The 54-year-old model sat at the bench with her legs slightly parted. She tossed her head back while her hands were on the keys. Her eyes were closed and she wore a sultry expression on her face. Her long, dark hair fell in waves down her back. The pose emphasized her flat abs and long, lean legs.

In the caption, Cindy mentioned the photographer and tagged his foundation.

Unsurprisingly, the post was an instant hit. Within two hours of going live, it racked up more than 92,000 likes and over 600 comments.

As usual, most of the comments came from fans raving over spectacular Cindy looked.

“You’re always been gorgeous of course, but this shot is awesome,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow… and no one does Cindy Crawford like Cindy Crawford!!!! Amazing photo!” a second follower chimed in.

“Style, elegance, sensuality… without being vulgar… something rare… PERFECT!!!!” a third Instagram user commented.

“what an icon! i saw you at a Victoria’s Secret party in NYC a few years ago and you were more gorgeous than any of the younger models!” a fourth comment read.

Cindy she seems to enjoy sharing snippets from her life on her Instagram page. Many of her posts are throwbacks that show her in the prime of her career. She also posts updates that keep her fans abreast of new happenings.

Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot while scoring a slam dunk in a a basketball jersey and a pair of denim shorts.