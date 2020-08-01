Simone Biles Teases ‘New Life Who Dis’ & Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs In New Snap

Gymnastics champion Simone Biles shared a new photo via her Instagram page on Saturday and her followers were quick to show their love for it. The Olympian has been navigating some major life changes in recent months, but it looks as if she is doing well and ready to tackle this new chapter in her life.

Simone’s upload consisted of one single photograph that showed her outdoors of what seemed to be her new home. She appeared to be sitting directly on the concrete patio, bracing herself on one arm. She had her dark tresses pulled up into a messy topknot, one hand tousling her locks.

The Olympian wore a tan-colored sports bra along with a pair of animal-print workout shorts. Her belly button ring sparkled and she had a delicate chain around her neck.

The 23-year-old looked fantastic as she always does. Simone showed off her insanely chiseled abs in this snap and she obviously has continued to maintain her stellar physique in the midst of everything else happening these days.

Her muscular arms and thighs could be seen in the snap too, and she gazed directly toward the camera with something of an unbothered expression. In her caption, Simone teased that this was her new life. By the looks of things, she is determined to fully embrace the fresh start she’s facing.

“You are my idol and so flipping gorgeous,” one fan commented.

A few weeks ago, Simone acknowledged that her romantic relationship with former beau Stacey Ervin Jr. had ended. The couple had been together for three years, so this in and of itself was a major change for her.

In the aftermath of that split, Simone also moved into a new home. She shared a few glimpses into the place a couple of weeks ago and now her fans can see a few details of the stunning exterior. She joked that she was becoming a suburban dog mom, but Saturday’s upload showed she’s still got plenty to flaunt.

“and that’s on self love and growth,” a commenter wrote.

“You are perfect,” a follower declared.

In just 30 minutes, more than 40,000 of Simone’s 3.9 million followers had already hit the “like” button on her new post. Comments poured in and it was nothing but love for the iconic Olympian.

“The Queen and the goat the greatest of all time,” someone else praised.

The gymnast’s followers admire her strength, sass, and determination, and all of those were on full display in Simone’s latest snapshot.