Demi Rose Flaunts Bare Booty In Sweet Snap With Her Dog

Demi Rose Mawby — the British model and social media influencer known for her buxom body and its sharp curves — decided to get cheeky with her most recent Instagram post. The update, which appeared on her feed on Saturday, August 1, included one of the more alluring snapshots of Demi’s sizable assets yet as she was captured laying beside a body of water with her tummy flat on the ground and her booty facing the sky.

If that weren’t enough, Demi also had something to offer the dog lovers among her 14.2 million followers on the platform as her toy poodle, Teddy, appeared in the shot next to her. In the caption that accompanied the photo, Demi included a loving message for her pet. And while her fans swooned over the display of affection, they were similar smitten by her incredible showing of skin in the picture.

“Love your peachy bum,” commented one fan.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” wrote another IG user.

“Lovely photo Demi (peachy bottom),” stated another admirer of Demi’s derriere in the photo.

Of course, her dog got plenty of love in the comments as well, with one fan declaring, “I love Teddy.”

Demi’s picture held an Ibiza, Spain geotag, and her surroundings in the photo definitely matched that location. In the background, a rocky shoreline at the foot of a green, tree-laden hillside met the blue waters, which were covered with sea-faring vessels. As picturesque as the setting was, though, she still managed to light up the frame with her tempting, sinuous body.

With a blue and white blanket below her, the model laid stomach-first on the ground with her arms folded out in front of her. Her hair was covered by a large, wide-brimmed hat and Teddy was blocking much of her mid-section and bust line from the camera’s view. However, her famously ample backside was in clear view and glistened where its curves reached a peak as it caught the sun. Her thick thighs were also left naked in the shot.

While Demi’s pictures typically feature a smoldering expression, she appeared to be facing her pet in this snapshot with a smile on her face and her eyes closed.

True to form, Demi generated a significant response on IG with her latest offering. More than 140,000 users had double-tapped the pic within its first hour on her feed. Meanwhile, well over 1,000 comments similar to those already referenced were shared.

As reported just one day earlier by The Inquisitr, Demi’s curves also impressed in a sexy snap in which she posed in a scintillating sequined dress that was also skintight.