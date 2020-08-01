Devon Windsor Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tie-Dye Bikini While Posing On A Beach

On Saturday, August 1, American model Devon Windsor started off the weekend by uploading an Instagram post, that consisted of a stunning photo and a brief video.

In the sizzling snapshot, the 26-year-old posed in a beautiful body of water with her legs submerged. What appears to be an island can be seen in the background. Devon stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She placed her hands on her hips and tilted her chin up, as she closed her eyes and parted her full lips.

The Victoria’s Secret model flaunted her fantastic figure in a blue-and-white tie-dye bikini from her swimwear line Devon Windsor Swim. The swimsuit featured an underwire top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. Devon’s incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. She piled on the accessories, wearing aviator sunglasses, layered necklaces, and numerous bracelets.

The blond beauty had pushed back her long wet hair, giving fans a better view of her face. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

The video began with Devon walking on the shore. She faced away from the videographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She turned briefly to look at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. She then started to jog in the sand, but soon decided to take a stroll at a slower pace.

The clip was paired with the song “One Love” by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the song.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes. Many of Devon’s admirers flocked to the comments section to compliment her.

“So gorgeous!!!” wrote one fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“[H]ot hot hot,” added a different devotee.

“Looove this suit,” remarked another follower, along with both a blue heart and butterfly emoji.

“Stunning [b]eauty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the post and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Devon has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut textured one-piece. That photo has been liked over 27,000 times since it was shared.