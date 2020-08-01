Hilde Osland Playfully Pulls Down Jeans Revealing Lacy Yellow Lingerie

Model Hilde Osland was back on Instagram Saturday with another sexy photo. The popular influencer uploaded a snapshot that saw her looking smoking hot in a sexy set of lace lingerie while playfully pulling down her jeans. The stunning snap was a hit that got her 3.6 million followers to talking.

The blond beauty’s lacy undies were a lemon yellow color that flattered her tan skin tone. The bra was an underwire style that showed off plenty of her voluptuous chest. The panties had a lace panel and elastic sides pulled high on her hips. Hilde also sported a pair of jeans, which she wore unzipped. The titillating outfit left plenty of skin exposed, and it also put her hourglass shape on display. The image was cropped just below her hips, giving her fans a nice look at her hips.

Hilde’s playful post captured her holding the sides of her jeans open, showing off the panties. She leaned one shoulder against a wall while wearing a flirty smile on her face.

The model wore her signature blond locks with an off-center part and tossed over one shoulder. Her accessories included a dainty, gold pendant necklace and hoop earrings. She also wore a hair scrunchy on her wrist and a pale polish on her nails.

She kept the caption simple, leaving only a lemon emoji along with a tag for the maker of the lingerie.

Her fans seemed to love to coquettish snap. Within a couple of hours of her sharing the picture to her account, it garnered more than 64,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Most of the replies came from admirers who could not seem to get over how she manages to look good in all of her posts.

“Its not really even fair that a human can just be walking around on this planet looking like that. Ugh turn down the gorgeous to like 11 atleast [sic]. Give people a chance sheesh,” joked one admirer.

“I know it is sunny outside, but you bring the sun into each room! So lovely and beautiful!” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Lemon is so bitter but on your sensational sensuous body it is sooooo sweet,” a third fan chimed in.

“She could wear a bin liner and make it look sexy,” quipped a fourth follower.

Hilde does seem to have a knack for looking good in just about everything she wears. It does not hurt that she also has a killer figure to boot. Just yesterday, she sent temperatures soaring with a picture that saw her rocking a pair of ripped jean shorts while posing on her bed.