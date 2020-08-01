More St. Louis Cardinals Players Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19, Saturday’s Game Postponed

More members of the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend and according to ESPN that means their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday has been suspended and a planned doubleheader on Sunday is in jeopardy. Friday’s contest between the two teams was also postponed after two members of the Cardinals tested positive. There are now reportedly at least four more people who came down with coronavirus.

The team hasn’t confirmed any of the new infections so it’s not entirely clear where the new positives came from. The Athletic‘s Mark Saxon posted on Twitter he heard three of the new infections are staff and one is a player. He had no names beyond his initial sources but it is clear the spreading of the coronavirus on the Cardinals has MLB officials concerned.

The results on Saturday comes just one day after Major League Baseball held a phone call between Rob Manfred, MLBPA president Tony Clark and several members of the union. During that call, it’s reported the commissioner warned that if teams continued to see coronavirus outbreaks, it could mean an end to the 2020 season.

It’s also no known just how the virus spread throughout the Cardinals. ABC News reported that after the first two people on the team had positive test results, the rest of the roster self-isolated in their hotel rooms.

That indicates they were exposed before the Cardinals took action and there could be more positives are about to be found. MLB officials are reportedly even more concerned about the Cardinals being exposed to the virus because it means it’s the first time a squad not located on the east coast has confirmed to have COVD-19 infections.

Uncertainty is reported as the story for MLB since the beginning of the week. While Manfred is warning people the 2020 season could come to a very abrupt, premature end he hasn’t made it clear just what would trigger that action.

Those involved in the Friday phone call believe Manfred was serious when he talked about pulling the plug if players aren’t more careful about the virus. There are also reports the league told broadcasting partners they should look for alternative programming starting as early as Monday. That would be an indication that if the Cardinals’ issue spreads to even more teams, or other outbreaks occur around Major League Baseball, a shut down could be coming in a matter of days.