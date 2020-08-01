Valeria Orsini Flaunts Bombshell Body In A Skintight Aqua Dress At The Beach

Instagram sensation Valeria Orsini dazzled many of her 4.3 million followers with her bombshell curves on Friday, sharing a gorgeous photo that captured her on a tropical beach. The sizzling blonde looked every inch the siren in a figure-hugging aqua midi dress that fit her like a glove, perfectly showcasing her voluptuous assets and hourglass frame.

The 30-year-old model — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — gave off sultry vibes as she leaned her hand against a palm tree. She put one leg in front of the other and cocked her hip, lifting up her hand with a graceful gesture that added elegance to the seductive pose.

The bodycon-fit dress did a fabulous job at displaying her curvaceous figure, swathing her body in a ruched embrace. The strappy number was from the brand, Lotus Couture, and featured a sexy cutout in the front that flashed a tantalizing glimpse of her midriff. The dress appeared to have padded cups and boasted a sweetheart neckline that showed a tasteful amount of cleavage. The garment cut off well below the knee, covering much of her chiseled pins. The look was complete with thin spaghetti straps that beautifully framed her décolletage.

Valeria accessorized with an entire collection of silver jewelry, wearing massive hoop earrings and a thick bracelet around her wrist. A delicate pendant necklace draped over her collar bone, further luring the gaze to her perky chest. The model was barefooted, showing off her chic white pedicure. A wide-brimmed sunhat was propped up against the tree trunk, next to a stylish straw handbag.

The stunner wore her hair down for the shot, brushing her long, golden tresses over her shoulder. Her locks looked tousled and windswept, as did the lush palm trees that populated the background of the photo.

Valeria penned a long, inspirational caption for the snapshot, advocating for a kind and loving relationship with oneself.

“We can be so harsh, judgmental, and hurtful to ourselves. Our inner dialogue matters because our subconscious is always listening and always recording,” she wrote on Instagram.

The post resonated with many of her followers, who expressed their opinions in the comments.

“Your pictures are incredible, standard but your captions and thinking [OK-hand emoji] something else,” wrote one person.

“Blessing my feed right now,” chimed in another Instagram user, blowing Valeria a kiss via emoji.

Fans also gushed about her beauty, complimenting everything from her enviable figure to her choice of outfit and color.

“Looking fabulous as always hope you’re having wonderful day,” read one message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“She’s got the glow! Elegant,” remarked another person.

The upload racked up more than 12,300 likes and 340-plus comments overnight.