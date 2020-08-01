‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Confirms She Is Not Trying To Get Pregnant After Miscarriage

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have put their baby plans on hold.

Scheana Shay opened up about her baby plans during a recent Q&A session with listeners of her podcast, Scheananigans.

Several weeks after confirming to her fans and followers that she had suffered a miscarriage after what she described as a “miracle” pregnancy, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that while her doctor has cleared her to begin trying to conceive another child, she and boyfriend Brock Davies are not in any rush to start a family.

“I think we’re gonna hold off a bit,” she said on the July 31 episode, via Us Weekly. “We’re not in a rush, you know.”

According to Scheana, she and Brock never planned to get pregnant the first time around. So, when it comes to their plans for their future, a baby was never something they intended to welcome into their lives at this stage in the game. That said, Scheana said that if her pregnancy had resulted in a health birth, she and Brock would have been completely thrilled.

“It was a beautiful miracle and if it worked out, we would’ve been over-f*cking joyed. But unfortunately, it didn’t,” Scheana explained.

At the moment, Scheana and Brock are in the process of moving into a new home in San Diego and because they aren’t sure if they will like the area in which they are moving, Scheana has a number of concerns going through her mind. After all, she may not feel safe in her new home and also has to consider the fact that she may need to return to Los Angeles soon to begin filming the potentially upcoming ninth season of Pump Rules.

There’s “so much up in the air right now,” Scheana continued, adding that she feels “it’s better to just wait a little bit.”

While Scheana believes it is a “smart decision” for her and Brock to wait to start a family and instead focus on their careers, which often require the two of them to travel around the globe, she is also open to the concept of “if it happens, it happens.”

Scheana Shay attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana recently debuted a new poppy flower tattoo honoring her the baby she and Brock lost on her YouTube channel.

“[The doctors] said it was the size of a poppy seed, and I really like poppy flowers. And I decided to get one right here to remember. I think it’s probably my favorite one,” she shared.