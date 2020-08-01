NeNe Leakes Reportedly Holding Out On Signing ‘RHOA’ Contract Because She ‘Knows Her Worth’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is holding out on signing her contract for Season 13. The Bravolebrity has made plenty of comments about returning to the show that made her famous, and there have been many reasons rumored for her hesitation on putting pen to paper. The newest suggestion alludes to it being a financial issue, according to a source close to the situation who recently spoke to The Hollywood Life. The insider is alledgeing that it’s also the environment in which the show is filmed which is causing NeNe not to sign just yet.

“She wants to be paid what she feels she deserves and she knows her worth,” a source claimed. “But it’s also about receiving support to ensure it’s no longer the work environment where she feels set up and attacked just for good TV.”

Last month another source told the publication NeNe was looking for a fair deal, especially since she was considering other projects. It’s recently been reported the reality star has something in the works with E!, a network also falling under the umbrella of NBCUniversal.

The insider also revealed why NeNe went public with her feelings earlier this week, where she suggested there was a sociopath on the RHOA cast.

Charles Sykes / Bravo

“Nene was sick of people speculating about why her negotiations were being held up and rumors of her being fired or at odds with Housewives,” the insider noted. “Because of this, she decided to address it publicly as she feels every season that she’s personally targeted by tabloids around this time of negotiations.”

For the past several months its been rumored that NeNe would be leaving the show after not being asked back, and a barrage of rumor headlines took over gossip sites. In addition to the rumors, she shared a cryptic tweet to her feed in July which hinted she might be leaving the franchise. A representative for NeNe spoke with The Hollywood Life as well, claiming the former Glee star is always welcome on RHOA and it’s up to her every year if she wants to continue on.

While NeNe has been offered a contract, the amount she would be promised is unknown. For Season 12, NeNe was the highest-paid Atlanta housewife, bringing in a whopping $2.85 million for the year. Kandi Burruss was not far behind her co-star, bringing in the second-highest salary at $2.3 million. Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams earned $1.8 and $1.3 million respectively.