Winnie Harlow Stuns In A Skimpy Blue Bikini While Swimming With A Dolphin

The Victoria's Secret model shared gorgeous vacation snaps on Instagram.

Winnie Harlow has clearly been making the most of her time south of the border in Mexico and recently shared two stunning photos of herself rocking a skimpy two-piece while she swam with a dolphin. The stunning former America’s Next Top Model Cycle 21 contestant wowed her 8.1 million followers with the gorgeous shots, which she posted to her account on Friday, July 31.

In the first snap, Winnie cuddled up to her new finned-friend as she got down on all fours in the water and placed her right arm over the sea creature, who adorably lifted up his tail for the photo.

The Victoria’s Secret model — who previously shared a sultry series of photos that showed her as she poured water over herself during a trip to the beach — arched her back and held her head up while she gave the camera a smile. Her super long dreadlocks cascaded all the way down into the water and over her booty.

As for her bikini, the Canadian supermodel matched her surroundings in a revealing light blue number. The bottoms were pretty cheeky and showed off plenty of her derrière as she posed.

The bikini top appeared to be a triangle number with two sets of strings over her shoulders that were tied into large bows. It appeared to plunge pretty low at the chest to show off her décolletage. She tagged the swim brand 437 in the first photo.

In the second, Winnie got even closer to her new friend as she placed the side of her face up to the underneath of the dolphin’s mouth. She placed her hands on either side of its body and gave her 8.1 million followers a look at her seriously long manicure.

In that snap, the model was submerged up to her shoulders and wore a blue-and-white life jacket.

As her geotag indicated, Winnie’s dolphin encounter went down at Cabo Adventures in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she’s been vacationing over the past few days.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to share how much they loved the upload.

“Gorgeoussssss both of youuuu,” one person said with a heart eye face.

“So amazing and wonderful,” another said alongside a red heart.

“How cute is that,” a third comment read.

Winnie’s been keeping fans well updated with all her adventures while on her most vacation. It was only earlier this week that she wowed in a patterned turquoise bikini while she rode around on a camel. The star sat high on the animal and wore a matching cover-up with an attached headdress as she showed off some of her very best poses.