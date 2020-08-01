Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Bends Down In Tight Camo Yoga Pants

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she showed the gains of her grueling workout regimen by flaunting her enviable figure.

For the occasion, Lvovna modeled a pair of skintight yoga pants. The spandex-like material hugged her every curve, and the high-waisted cut of the pants accentuated her hourglass figure. The leggings were decorated with a fun camouflage pattern that served to draw even more attention to her legs and pert posterior. They were designed in a dark palette scheme, which also helped highlight the fitness model’s sun-kissed skin.

Lvovna paired the yoga pants with an oatmeal-colored top. The fabric was a thicker ribbed knit, with long sleeves and a cropped hem that showed off her toned midriff. Though Lvovna was angled to obscure the front of the top, there was a hint of a lace-up detail in the front as a loose tie hung at the center of her bust. The sweet shade of the garment added an element of lightness to the picture, and almost seemed to be a prelude to toasty autumnal aesthetics, especially coupled with the burnt orange of the wall behind her.

Lvovna appeared to be a fan of the light beige color, as she completed the ensemble with a pair of over-the-ankle Converse sneakers in the exact same hue.

To keep focus purely on her phenomenal figure, Lvovna kept the rest of her look simple and wore neither jewelry nor accessories. Her brown hair was styled naturally into a deep part so that her long brunette waves cascaded down her back to reach her waist.

Lvovna posed on an outside balcony, angled sideways to the camera to show off her curves. She knelt down, with one hand raised as if to push a lock of hair behind her ear.

The fitness model did not give much explanation about the shot, captioning the picture with a simple moon emoji.

Fans loved the new update, awarding the shot over 32,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with three heart-eye faces.

“Hey, how beautiful are you, my life!!!!” echoed a second, along with two red lip symbols.

“You [genuinely] are pure gold,” proclaimed a third, adding both a fire and 100 percent emoji.

“So cute, I love you,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with two red hearts.

This is far from the first time that Lvovna has showed off her body to her fans. She recently dropped jaws after modeling a tiny sequined swim set at the beach, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.