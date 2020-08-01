Regis Philbin’s Son-In-Law Shares Heartfelt Tribute: ‘No One Will Ever Be What He Was’

'The Good Place' creator Michael Schur took to Twitter to share a look at some of Regis' handwritten notes.

Regis Philbin’s son-in-law shared a poignant tribute to the late TV icon a week after his death. Michael Schur, who’s the creator of The Good Place and has also worked on other big time shows including The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Saturday Night Live, posted a message to Twitter thread on Friday, July 31, in memory of his father-in-law in which he looked back on his impressive career.

The producer, who is married to Regis’s daughter J.J. Philbin, put his thoughts into a long thread on the social media site in which he even shared handwritten notes that the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host wrote for work many years ago when he was only 25-years-old.

“I’ve never really been able to articulate what his life and career meant. It’s too huge. You can’t wrap your arms around it,” he began, per People.

“He literally holds the Guinness Book Record for most hours on TV. (Like 17,000, or something equally absurd),” he pointed out.

The message then noted that he felt fortunate that he’d never had to articulate just how impressive Regis’s career was or how much he meant to him, as he noted that “Regis was always there… chatting and complaining and making people laugh. He needed no explanation.”

Michael said that he and the Philbin family had taken a look through the late star’s things in the wake of his death when they came across “four pieces of paper that kind of tell the whole story.”

Michael Schur and J.J. Philbin Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

He then posted photos of the four pieces of paper. They appeared to have been typed out on a typewriter and also featured handwritten notes along the edges from a 25-year-old Regis.

The papers were sports reports Regis did many decades ago in which he talked about iconic sports stars Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, and Duke Snider. The producer pointed out that no one will ever be able to duplicate the kind of run on TV that Regis had.

He then jokingly asked the late former America’s Got Talent host for some forgiveness as he knew how much he hated looking back down memory lane, but closed out his thread with a touching message.

“No one will ever be what he was, in the medium he dedicated his life to. What a run,” he said.

Michael and J.J. married back in 2005 and share two children together, a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. Regis shared four children with his wife Joy.

Regis passed away on July 24 at the age of 88 due to heart disease. His former Live! co-host Kathie Lee Gifford recently opened up about his health and said she knew he was “failing” when she saw him only two weeks prior to his death.