Jade Grobler Flaunts Pert Derriere In Red Thong Bikini

Jade Grobler added a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page on Friday, July 31, that stunned her 986,000 followers. In the new post, the South African-born model decided to slip into a tiny string bikini that flaunted her killer physique at the beach.

In the snapshot, Jade was photographed in her scanty bathing suit, standing on the balcony. The place was overlooking the ocean and the stunning view of the sunset. She posed with her toned backside facing the camera, making her perky booty the main focus of the shot. Her legs were slightly spread as she leaned on the railing, using her hands as support.

The babe looked over her shoulder and gave a smile that showed her pearly whites. The photo session seemingly happened at sundown, where sunlight wasn’t enough. It prompted the photographer to use flash in the snap, which made her tanned skin look glowing.

Jade rocked a minuscule red two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Boutinela. The front side was visible in another Instagram update that featured the influencer showcasing her body in the same place. The bandeau-style top she sported had a snug fit that clung to her chest. It had a deep neckline that displayed an ample amount of her decolletage. The tight fit pushed her breasts up, which made her cleavage look prominent.

She wore a minuscule thong that displayed a nice view of her pert posterior. The string waistband hugged her slim waist, highlighting the curves of her hips. It boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin and also helped elongate her legs.

For her beach day attire, Jade opted to use her favorite accessories, including her turtle necklace and a gold bangle. She left her long, blond hair down and styled straight.

In the caption, the hottie expressed her sadness about missing the sea view. She gave credit to her swimwear sponsor by tagging the brand in the picture. She also tagged her accommodation, Coral Sea Resort Hotel.

Since going live on her account, the share has earned more than 28,100 likes and 420-plus comments. Online supporters dived into the comments section to shower her with various messages. Many raved about her bombshell curves.

“I would prefer waking up next you — now, that would be a dream. You are way too gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote.

“You have a great body! Wow!” gushed another admirer, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“This is a very nice pic of the ocean, and you look beautiful,” a third follower added.