Hilary Duff Teases Potential ‘Lizzie McGuire’ And ‘Hannah Montana’ Crossover

Could the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot get an appearance from Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana?

Hilary Duff had an exciting prospect for Disney Channel fans this week, as she teased that Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire could potentially join forces. Despite both series ending several years ago (the former left the airwaves back in 2004 while the latter came to an end in 2011) Hilary admitted in a new interview that she’d very much be open to teaming up with Miley Cyrus for a crossover episode as her show prepares to get the reboot treatment.

Hilary made the admission during an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she teased “never say never” when it came to seeing the two iconic characters join forces.

“You might be starting something right now. I love Miley, I recently was on her show that she created during the quarantine, and she’s just awesome,” the singer and actress told the outlet after the idea was suggested.

The star then noted that she knows Miley was a big fan of her and Lizzie McGuire when she was growing up, suggesting there’s a chance the singer and actor could be open to reprising her character for a special crossover episode.

“She’s always showing me so much love and it kind of embarrasses me in a way… it’s really sweet that she’s just so vocal about being a fan growing up with me and I love her,” Hilary continued of her friendship with the The Last Song star.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“I don’t know, I’ve never thought about a… crossover, but never say never! Anything goes these days, right?” she teased.

Hilary also gave an update on the reboot version of her iconic show, which ran for two seasons and 65 episodes between 2001 and 2004, despite the new version of the hit experiencing a few bumps in the road. It was originally picked up and began filming, but was then thrown into uncertainty back in January over creative differences.

“We started shooting, we stopped shooting and went back to the drawing board,” she explained. Hilary noted that the project was then “put on hold” even further due to the ongoing pandemic, but revealed that she’s now in the middle of negotiations with Disney and Disney+ to work out the best direction for the series.

But despite all the trouble, the “Beat Of My Heart” singer appeared optimistic that the reboot would still go ahead. She told the outlet that they’re still “talking weekly” about the project and said that she feels “really good” about how things are moving ahead.

“It’s a work in progress,” the mom of one added, as she shared that she’s very excited to bring the character back and is dedicated to making sure the new series will be the best it could possibly be.