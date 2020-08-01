Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Tiny Pink Thong Bikini

Instagram model Yanet Garcia took to the popular social media platform on Friday, July 31, to leave a new photo set that featured her on the beach in a bikini that showed off her stunning figure.

The bikini was pink in color with lighter patches of pink throughout and was tied behind Yanet’s neck and rib cage with thin strings. The top emphasized the Mexican native’s busty chest while leaving plenty of skin exposed along her upper body. Yanet’s toned tummy and narrow waist drew the eye. The thong bottoms teased her perky backside and curvy legs.

The model accessorized for the beach day with a backward-facing blue baseball cap and a pair of large brown sunglasses. She wore her brunette tresses loose underneath the hat. A red bracelet could also be seen on one wrist.

According to the geotag on the post, the photos were snapped at a beach in Santa Monica, California. Yanet’s boyfriend Lewis Howes was also featured in the snaps. In the first slide, the model stood with her back facing the camera as if the photo was taken while she was walking away. Her torso was turned toward the photographer, who was presumably Lewis, as a male hand could be seen reaching out and grabbing Yanet’s booty. Yanet looked at Lewis with her mouth open as if in surprise.

The second slide featured Yanet wrapped in a white blanket in front of the surf as she smiled widely for the camera. Her hair fell down over her shoulders. The third snap showed the happy couple together as Lewis took a selfie. He was dressed in a white shirt and was also wearing a baseball cap. Yanet leaned her head on his chest and they both smiled for the shot.

In the caption of the post, Yanet tagged her boyfriend’s Instagram account and left two emoji in lieu of a message — a monkey covering its face with its hands and the side eyes icon. Yanet’s followers seemed to love her latest post as they left more than 220,000 likes and over 650 comments within the first several hours of appearing on the site. Many Instagram users expressed their envy of Lewis while others left gushing compliments. Some joked about the placement of Lewis’s hand.

“Wow you’re so beautiful and hot!” one social media user commented.

“Your boyfriend is the luckiest guy in the world,” another follower wrote.

“What a cute couple!” one more fan chimed in.