Kim Kardashian Allegedly Flew To Wyoming To Tell Kanye West ‘Their Marriage Is Over’

Kim is 'moving towards a divorce,' according to a source.

Kim Kardashian is said to be “torn” when it comes to her marriage to Kanye West but supposedly flew to him in Cody, Wyoming, earlier this week to let him know that she was ready to end their relationship six years after they tied the knot. That’s according to a source who spoke to People this week, who alleged that the couple are at breaking point in the wake of the rapper’s very public outbursts amid his struggle with bipolar disorder.

According to the source, Kim “feels that she has tried everything” and “isn’t getting back what she needs” from her husband and the father of her four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

They added that things have been so strained between the famous couple recently that she supposedly “was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.” The two were photographed by paparazzi earlier this week in what appeared to be a very heated exchange in Kanye’s car, where an emotional Kim appeared to be in tears as they spoke.

But while Kim was supposedly at the point of ending things, the “Flashing Lights” rapper is said to still want to work on things with the TV personality.

However, despite him publicly apologizing to her on Twitter, the report claimed that he “hasn’t yet taken steps to repair the relationship” and “doesn’t seem to get” what Kim’s talking about after she asked him to change his ways for the sake of their family.

As for what’s next for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, despite being “torn” about what to do next, she’s thought to be leaning more towards ending their marriage.

“The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership,” the insider claimed, as they noted that she’s “moving towards a divorce.”

The latest report came shortly after it was claimed that the twosome have already been living separate lives for around a year, with Kanye moving his whole life to Wyoming — where he lives on the family’s $14 million ranch — while Kim stayed in California with her famous family members and her children.

The insider added in a recent report from Page Six that the star has been keeping their children out of the loop with everything that’s going on with their dad in order to keep as much normality in their lives as possible.