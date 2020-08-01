Tarsha Whitmore Spreads Her Legs In A Skimpy Bikini While Soaking Up Some ‘Sunshine’

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore sent pulses racing among many of her 846,000 Instagram followers this morning, sharing a sexy bikini shot wherein she posed on the floor with her legs spread open. In the picture, the 20-year-old model was soaking up some sun on what looked like the terrace of a pool bar. She wore a skimpy mint-green swimsuit that showed off her killer curves, rocking transparent sunglasses that allowed her beautiful features to be seen.

The blond beauty was sitting with one leg folded in front of her body, stretching out the other one toward the camera. The posture flaunted her chiseled pins, while also emphasizing her perfect hourglass frame. Tarsha placed her hand on her raised knee, fanning out her fingers to show off her manicure. Her long nails appeared to feature a pale-pink color that complemented her bathing suit. The model ditched her shoes, elegantly arching her foot to display her French pedicure. She tilted her head to the side, closing her eyes and slightly parting her pursed lips as she reveled in the golden rays.

Tarsha opted for a two-piece bikini that included a T-shirt style top. The item pulled up on her chest with a drawstring and sported ruched details that seemed to emphasize her curves. The snug garment tied just beneath her bust with a loopy bow that draped down her tummy, leaving her chiseled midriff on full display for her fans to admire. The discrete neckline teased her collar bone, completely covering her cleavage and décolletage.

Meanwhile, the bottoms were a lot more revealing, boasting an incredible high cut that bared her hips and thighs. The garment had a tiny, triangular front that matched the ruched design of the top, perfectly showcasing her toned lower body. Thin side straps were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her waist. The look was complete with a V-shaped waistline that fell far past her belly button, exposing her tummy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDV4-BlsI7v/

Tarsha had her back to a marbled gray wall that raised just above the top of her head. Large windows offered a peek into a kitchen-like interior, which seemed well stocked for a pool party. The light-gray sandstone floor tiles made her bikini look even brighter, while also highlighting her deep tan. A set of plush, dark-blue chairs were visible in one corner of the shot, further accentuating the pastel tone of her swimwear.

The Oh Polly ambassador credited the popular brand for the chic swimsuit, tagging the label both in her caption and photo. She called attention to the color of her attire with a green-heart emoji, prompting followers to leave similar hearts in the comments.

The upload was very well received by her fans, racking up more than 9,600 likes in the first two hours of going live on the platform. Admirers also left close to 100 messages under her photo within the same time frame, complimenting the sizzling blonde.

“The color looks great on you,” wrote one person.

“You are unreal,” gushed another Instagram user, adding a pair of fire emoji.

“Always looking stunning,” chimed in a third fan.

“OMG insane,” a fourth follower said of the hot look.