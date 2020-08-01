Doina Barbaneagra Rocks Tight-Fitting Mini Dress, Exposes Serious Cleavage On Instagram

Doina Barbaneagra stunned her 694,000 followers with her latest Instagram post. The Moldovan model published a smoking-hot photo in which she rocked a sexy outfit that showcased her ample assets and enviable curves.

Doina was photographed modeling her skimpy ensemble indoors. Doors and carpeted floors made up her background — making it seem like she was in a hotel. According to the geotag, she was in Salzburg, Austria.

In the snap, she leaned on a wall close to a door frame with her hand and arm as support. She popped her left hip to the side and placed her right leg over the other. Instead of gazing at the camera lens, she looked away. Her expression appeared sultry with lips parted. A flash was used in the shot, which illuminated Doina’s curves and flawless complexion.

The influencer appeared to wear a body-hugging black mini dress from PrettyLittleThing. The garment was presumably made of satin fabric that looks shiny when light hits the material. It boasted a low-cut neckline, which displayed a tantalizing view of her decolletage. The snug fit of the piece pushed her breasts inward, exposing more cleavage.

It also featured a ruched design along her chest with tiny straps that clung to her shoulders. The dress had two shades of black with the front and back in a lighter share, and slightly darker sides. The hem reached her upper thighs, which allowed the model to showcase her lean legs.

Doina accessorized with a thin-chain gold necklace, a watch, and a ring. She styled her brunette locks straight, letting its long strands cascade down her back. She completed her glamorous look by painting her freshly-manicured nails in white nail polish.

Doina wrote a short quote about love in the caption. She also tagged her sponsor, PrettyLittleThing, by tagging the brand in both the post and the picture.

The latest Instagram share has accrued more than 14,200 likes and gained over 170 comments. A lot of her followers and random online admirers flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments. Several fans gushed over her facial features and her killer figure, expressing their thoughts in words and emoji.

“That color is the new red. You are so hot!!” one of her fans commented, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are gorgeous and seem like an incredibly kind person. Sending virtual hugs from Australia,” echoed another admirer.

“You look amazing in that attire! Love your hairstyle, it fits you,” a third social media user added.

“You are AMAZINGLY stunning!” a fourth follower wrote.