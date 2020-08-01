’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Colt Johnson’s Mother Tries To Sabotage His New Relationship

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Colt Johnson has a new lady in his life, but his mother, Debbie Johnson, might be trying to sabotage his relationship in an upcoming episode, according to a report from E! News.

In a sneak peek for the August 2 episode of the series, Colt and his girlfriend, Jess Caroline, can be seen walking into Debbie’s hotel room to greet her. As they enter, the older woman compliments her son and his lady before asking what they had planned for the night. Colt tells his mother that they’re going out to meet some of Jess’s friends before asking whether she’d like to tag along. Jess adds that she should come outside and try to enjoy herself since she’s visiting Brazil for the first time. Debbie doesn’t accept the couple’s invitation but instead announces that she has been talking to Colt’s past flame, Vanessa, who is cat-sitting in their home.

“What?” Jess says, shocked.

The Brazilian woman was not aware that someone else was spending time at her beau’s house while he was away, and things soon took a turn for the worse. Jess accuses Colt of not sharing information with her before insisting that the other woman wants more than friendship.

“Listen, she’s just a friend,” Colt says. “I can have friends.”

“She’s my friend, she’s his friend,” Debbie chimes in, but Jess isn’t convinced.

“F*ck you!” she responds, before calling Vanessa a “b*tch” who “wants sex with Colt.”

It is no secret that Debbie doesn’t approve of her son’s relationship, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she may have intentionally ruined the couple’s night. When asked if she knew that Jess had an issue with Vanessa, she did not immediately respond, but the sneaky smirk on her face was enough to prove her guilt at that moment.

TLC / Discovery Press

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Debbie recently compared her son’s new girlfriend to his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima. While she didn’t get along with her former daughter-in-law either, she said she understood that Larissa just couldn’t control her reactions sometimes. Debbie went on to say that she doesn’t trust the new girl’s intentions.

“I think that she’s wrong for Colt,” she said. “I think she went after Colt for the wrong reasons and I just don’t think they were a good match, but I’m sure she’d be perfect for someone else.”

In an earlier episode of the show, it was revealed that Jess’s work visa was set to expire soon, which meant she would have to return to her home country or apply for another visa. Jess suggested getting engaged and applying for the K-1 visa, but this did not sit well with his mother.

As for Larissa, she has reunited with her on-again, off-again beau, Eric Nichols, and the two are now living together.