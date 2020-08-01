Abby Dowse Hits The Beach In A Teeny Black Bikini: ‘Happy Weekend’

Abby Dowse wished her Instagram followers a happy weekend with a steamy beachside photo that is proving hard to ignore. The Australian model flaunted her bikini bod in a skimpy black outfit from Fashion Nova, giving off sultry vibes as she cocked her hip and parted open her legs. The low angle offered a great view of her chiseled figure, of which Abby chose to spotlight her hips and thighs. She wore insanely high-cut thong bottoms that left little to the imagination, topping off her beach-babe look with a skimpy crop top. The bright, blue sky made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, and was filled with white, fluffy clouds that mirrored the color of the sand.

The minuscule bikini was a ruched style and tied on both hips with large, loopy bows draping down her curves. The thin side straps sat high on her hip bones, while the scooped waistline fell far past her belly button, exposing her sculpted tummy. At the same time, the sleeveless top showcased her trim midriff, cutting off at the ribs. The letters “BG” leaped out on one side of the chest, decorating the front with a bold, white font. The detail matched the color of her short nails, tying the look together.

The 30-year-old accessorized with large hoop earrings, a pair of bracelets, and a ring on her finger. A layered pendant necklaced dangled over the jewel neckline, calling even more attention to her perky bust. She wore her hair down for the shot, brushing her long tresses over her shoulder. The sea breeze tousled her golden mane, giving her a rebel look. Sunshine illuminated the top of her head, accentuating the glow of her locks.

The snapshot captured her from the knees up, perfectly showcasing her hourglass frame. Abby fixed the camera with a smoldering gaze, slightly parting her lips in a provocative way. She further teased fans by tugging on her bikini strap, cocking her shoulder. Her other hand grazed her thigh, allowing her chic manicure to be seen.

Abby captioned her photo with a blue-heart and sunshine emoji that perfectly illustrated the atmosphere of the shot. The upload immediately captivated fans’ attention, racking up more than 5,850 likes within the first hour of posting. Her admirers also left 174 comments on her post, wherein they showered the sizzling blonde with effusive praise.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” gushed one person.

“These really remind me of that one beach photoshoot you did with a photographer wayyyy back in the day. Except you’re only getting finer and killin it more than ever,” penned another follower.

“The excitement of when you post new [photos] will never get old [raising-hands emoji],” said a third Instagrammer. “Always [the] best part of my day,” continued their message, trailed by a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

“You are sooooo amazing,” chimed in a fourth fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby showed off the back view of her outfit in a bootylicious update the day before. That post has been liked over 36,500 times since it was shared.