Carmen Electra Looks Super Hot In Tight Daisy Dukes & Pigtails

Carmen Electra rocked another racy look in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday night. The former Baywatch star showed off her personality as she showcased her curves in a scanty ensemble.

Carmen looked super hot as she rocked a pair of skintight Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts hugged her petite waist tightly and wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and round booty as they showed off her long, lean legs in the process.

She paired the bottoms with a see-through white tank top that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The garment allowed fans to see-through to a neon pink sports bra underneath as it clung to her ample chest. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also visible in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of large pink sunglasses, white Adidas sneakers, and a yellow hair tie.

Carmen stood on top of a pink golf cart for the snap. She had her knees bent and her back arched as she pushed her booty out. She raised both of her hands up to make the rock and roll symbol with her fingers and wore a flirty expression on her face. In the background, some shelves and fluorescent lights could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted down the center. She styled the long locks in waves, which she pulled into pigtails. The strands fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Carmen has accumulated more than 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account. Many of those fans shared their support for the shot by clicking the like button more than 9,800 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“Well! I see you’re still hot. I’ll check back when you’re 80 and will probably have the same response,” one follower wrote.

“Looking awesome Carmen!” another declared.

“Wow you look beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are so friggin perfect,” a fourth person commented.

The model has never seemed to have an issue flashing her flawless figure in front of her fans. She’s been known to sport racy outfits such as tiny tops, sexy bathing suits, and lingerie on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carmen recently delighted her followers when she rocked a pair of sexy silk pajamas while lounging in bed. To date, that video has been viewed more than 71,000 times and garnered over 790 comments.