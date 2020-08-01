Lauren Drain Opts To Go Pantsless In Nothing But A Knit Sweater & Knee-High Boots

Lauren Drain took to her Instagram account on Friday night to share a steamy new pic with her adoring fans. The model, who has also been dubbed the world’s hottest nurse, flashed her fit figure as she revealed in the caption of the post that she does squats to help her achieve her fitness goals.

In the sexy snap, Lauren looked smoking hot as she opted to go pantsless while wearing nothing but a beige knitted sweater. The garment was oversize and featured long sleeves that nearly engulfed her hands.

The shirt fell off her shoulders, which helped showcase even more skin and accentuated her abundant cleavage. The garb also allowed fans to get a peek at her long, muscular legs. She accessorized the style with a pair of knee-high heeled boots that wrapped tightly around her calves.

Lauren stood with her feet apart in front of a plain white wall for the shot. She used both of her hands to grab at the ends of her hair while she gave a flirty smile into the camera.

She had her long, blond hair parted to the side for the snap. The golden locks were styled in bouncy curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Lauren has become very popular on Instagram. Her main account boasts over 3 million followers, while her fitness feed has over 407,000 fans.

Her latest photo seemed to have her admirers going wild. The post raked in more than 8,400 likes within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 110 messages during that time.

“Beautiful goddess!!” one follower gushed.

“HELLO ELEGANT WOMAN. Stunning photo magnificent outfit glamour smile your body is sensation brilliant sexy tight curves. FLAWLESS muscles. You are absolutely beautiful stunning,” another wrote.

“So healthy looking,” a third comment read.

“Wow this legs are like [fire emoji] well and everything else too but wow,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her gym-honed curves in racy outfits for her online pics. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight workout gear in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a tiny red and black bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. That upload also proved to be popular. To date, it’s racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 180 comments.