MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Says Republicans Are ‘Acting Like A Party Who Understands They Are About To Get Creamed’

In a scathing monologue on Friday, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes slammed Republicans in the United States Senate, Mediaite reported.

“Of all the crazy things happening right now, and there are a lot, the craziest might be something that’s not happening,” Hayes began, pointing out that the GOP-controlled upper chamber is in recess even though thousands of Americans are about to lose their unemployment and eviction benefits.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed its own expansion of the coronavirus relief package weeks ago, but Republicans — lead by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — rejected their proposals.

In a recent interview, McConnell revealed that “15 to 20” GOP senators are not willing to back any new relief package. He also said that the ongoing negotiations with Democrats are not going well, stating that the two parties are “light years apart” on the issue.

Hayes pointed out that the United States is going through an unprecedented crisis, with thousands of Americans being infected with COVID-19 and tens of millions losing their jobs as the economy crumbles. Yet, he argued, GOP politicians are refusing to take action.

“Also think about how insane this is politically. There is an election in less than 100 days,” Hayes continued, pointing out that Republicans have to defend the presidency and a number of seats in the upper chamber.

Hayes posited that this behavior “reveals a deep truth about the Republican Party right now.”

“At a governing level, they have no answers for the catastrophe. They are acting like a party who understands they are about to get creamed.”

The anchor suggested that several prominent conservative politicians are already setting the stage to obstruct Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, once and if he wins the White House in November.

Hayes said that Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ben Sasse of Nebraska are “already pivoting to be the tough, austerity opposition in a future Democratic presidency, after their own party basically destroyed the country.”

Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images

Per The Inquisitr, some Washington insiders reportedly believe that Democrats have a good chance of winning control of the Senate in November.

Vulnerable Republican Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Joni Ernst of Iowa are reportedly trailing their Democratic challengers in the polls.

The GOP currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, so Democrats would need to win three or four seats to flip the upper chamber blue.