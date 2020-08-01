Donald Trump, Who Has Increased Attacks On Mail-In Voting, Says He Will Cast Absentee Ballot For Election

Amid increasing attacks on the idea of expanding mail-in voting for the November election, Donald Trump said on Friday that he still plans to cast an absentee ballot for the election.

As Business Insider reported, Trump told reporters that he would be recording his vote for his home in Florida by absentee ballot, which he called “great.”

The statement came after Trump had floated the idea of pushing back the date of the election, claiming that the increase in Americans mailing in their votes would lead to an uncertain outcome. As many experts noted, he has no such power to move the date.

In his remarks to reporters, Trump made what Business Insider said was a “false distinction” between absentee and mail-in voting, which many of the president’s critics point out are the same thing by different names. As many states have sought to expand mail-in votes in order to keep voters from having to go to crowded polling stations during a global pandemic, Trump has grown increasingly critical and made a series of unfounded claims that vote-by-mail is rife with fraud.

Experts have said that this form of voting is safe, with many states having implemented it for years and U.S. service members stationed overseas long using mail to cast ballots in presidential elections. Some see the attacks as a way of questioning the legitimacy of the final tallies if Trump were to lose.

Trump has been called out in the past for what critics see as hypocrisy in launching attacks while utilizing these ballots in past races. That is the way the president voted in the Florida Republican primary, and a number of top White House officials have used this as well.

That includes White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who has voted by mail 11 times over the course of the last 10 years.

Both she and Trump have defended their decision to do so, claiming that it is legitimate to send a ballot in by mail for those unable to return home to do so in person.

“Absentee voting has the word absent in it for a reason,” she told the Tampa Bay Times.