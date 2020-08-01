Sadie Robertson Stuns In A Nude Silk Dress & Responds To Baby Bump Comment

Sadie Robertson attended a wedding in an elegant gown.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, attended another wedding recently, and they posed for a cute photo together. Robertson uploaded the picture to her Instagram account on Friday, July 31, and the maxi dress that she was wearing proved to be a big hit with the large number of fans who can’t seem to get enough of her trendy fashion choices. However, the fit of the garment led to Robertson having to shoot down pregnancy talk.

The 23-year-old podcast host looked stunning and sophisticated in a sleek silk gown. Short flutter sleeves added an extra touch of elegance to the garment. It also boasted a gathered empire waist that made the dress cling to Robertson’s bust and skim the rest of her body to accentuate her slender figure. The garment’s long skirt had an A-line silhouette. The dress was a soft nude hue that was significantly lighter than that of Robertson’s tan skin.

The author’s Instagram followers often beg her for outfit details, and she delivered this time by tagging the brand Free People.

Robertson’s accessories included a few bangle bracelets, and she wore her ombre hair pulled up in a high ponytail. The playful style highlighted the stark difference in color between the dark upper part of her tresses and the lower length, which was almost platinum blond. She completed her look with a round Louis Vuitton purse. The leather bag was dark brown, and it featured the designer’s iconic monogram and floral motif.

As for Huff, he rocked a sky blue dress shirt, khaki pants, and a dark belt. Robertson was photographed turning toward him and placing a hand on his chest as she pressed her nose against his cheek. Her eyes were closed, and she had a big smile on her face.

The couple stood outside their friends’ wedding venue on a stone walkway in front of a flower bed. Manicured bushes, flowering plants with red and white blossoms, and a tall tree formed part of their picture’s backdrop. A few other wedding guests could be seen milling around on the veranda outside the building.

Robertson shared a sweet message for the bride and groom in her post’s caption, and she also showed her own groom a little love.

In the comments section, Robertson responded to a fan who suggested that it looked like she was sporting a “baby bump.” She replied with just one word: “dinner.”

This didn’t stop other fans from expressing their desire for pregnancy news.

“Every time I see you post, I hope it’s a baby announcement!” wrote one commenter.

“Cant wait to see your babies. You guys are such a beautiful couple,” another fan remarked.