’90 Day Fiancé’: Paul Staehle Requests ‘Prayers’ After Dispute With Wife Karine Martins

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle is requesting prayers after getting into an argument with his wife, Karine Martins, according to a report from InTouch Weekly.

The incident reportedly occurred after Paul threatened to seek “full custody” of the couple’s son, Pierre. While arguing with his wife, the 35-year-old documented the exchange and shared it to his Instagram account. In the video, which has since been deleted, he claimed Karine and her lawyer called the police on him. He said he only threatened to take his son because he noticed Karine talking to a Brazilian lawyer about “child support and divorce.”

After things settled down for the duo, Paul took to Instagram again to update his followers on the situation and apologize for his actions. He also revealed that the police returned to his home later that night.

“It’s been crazy here,” he said. “I did not get arrested. The cops did come back. Karine got on her cell phone and called the police because the WiFi disconnected and she said I was halting her communications.”

“We need prayers. That’s the big thing, everyone please pray for us.”

On Friday, July 31, Paul provided another update for his followers. He began by saying he was currently in the hospital and that he was just informed that Karine had taken off with their child. The reality star said his neighbors reached out to him to let him know that his wife hopped into a strange man’s car while holding his son. He said her phone has since been turned off, and he doesn’t know how to contact her.

TLC / Discovery Press

The couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and viewers watched as they tried to navigate the waters of their new relationship. Paul met his Brazilian beauty on an international dating app and despite the language barrier — he didn’t speak Portuguese and she didn’t know a word of English — they decided they were meant to be. He later traveled to Brazil to propose to Karine so they could apply for the K-1 visa, but they ran into complications because of Paul’s criminal past, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Eventually, Paul moved to Brazil to live with Karine for several months before finally bringing her back to the United States. The couple returned to TLC for a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but they’ve been struggling to get along. But despite their issues, Paul said he’s determined to make his marriage work and hopes they’ll be able to mend things through therapy.