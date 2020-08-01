‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Nina’s Testimony In Wiley’s Hearing May Be A Game Changer

General Hospital is back on Monday.

General Hospital is back with all new episodes beginning on Monday, August 3. The good news is that it will start right up where it left off when the ABC soap went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wiley’s custody trial was just starting up and the network decided to air all the drama this past week that led up to the moment when Nina Reeves was just getting ready to testify. There is a new sneak peek that was posted by ABC that gives a small hint as to what’s in store for next week.

The General Hospital villain had it all planned out to play on her bosses’ sympathies toward her and it seemed to have worked in her favor. Michael’s ex just got herself a new husband, just in time for her son’s hearing. Now she will be anticipating this upcoming testimony on Monday’s show.

The Crimson editor is seen taking the stand and being grilled by Martin Grey trying to get her to state what a good mom she would be to Wiley. She was hired to be her assistant and that’s when she seemingly saw a different side of her new employee. Her testimony is supposed to sway the judge to give her a chance to raise her son, but it could also go the other way as well.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central indicates that Nelle will be in for a surprise. That seemingly hints that she may not be expecting what will be said on the stand. While she thinks that she has her boss wrapped around her little finger, it sounds like she may be in for a rude awakening at the hearing.

Robert Dye / ABC Press

More General Hospital spoilers also say that Jax will be impressed by Nina’s strength. However, it doesn’t say about what. Jax had told his new girlfriend a few weeks ago that maybe she shouldn’t trust her new assistant as much as she has, but she made the case that maybe the girl just needs a second chance. Despite feeling that way, the spoilers are leaning towards her testimony to possibly do some damage.

There is also the the necklace that Nelle had been holding in her hand while she sat in the courtroom. The speculation that these two women are mother and daughter has ramped up with Nelle having the other half of the heart necklace. However, it doesn’t look like Nina will actually notice that she has it in her hand just yet.

General Hospital fans are more than ready for Monday to get here. The daytime drama has put out several promos since it was announced that the crew was back filming.