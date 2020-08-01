Qimmah Russo Rocks A Pink Bodysuit On Instagram

Fitness model Qimmah Russo’s latest Instagram share featured her wearing a one-piece ensemble that showcased her toned physique. She uploaded the four-photo set on Friday, July 31, much to the delight of her 1.5 million followers.

Qimmah rocked a salmon-colored bodysuit that flaunted her impressive figure. The garment featured thin straps that circled around her shoulders. It also boasted a low-cut neckline that emphasized her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. The ensemble was skintight and accentuated Qimmah’s abs through the fabric. The one-piece ended just above her thighs, and her long legs seemed to go on forever.

She posed with her back against a cream-colored wall with a white pattern, which only served to enhance the color of the outfit. She stood on a geometrically-patterned mat emblazoned with blue, purple, and pink shades.

Qimmah’s platinum tresses were deeply parted and fell down her back and shoulder in straight strands. Her nails were lacquered with a baby pink polish, while her toes were done in a white hue.

In the first picture, Qimmah looked directly at the camera, her lips slightly parted. She stood with her legs apart, one foot pointing at the ground. She tugged on the bottom of the bodysuit with her hands in a seductive fashion. This pose showcased her muscular arms.

The second image was a closer view of Qimmah. She looked to the side in this image. Her lips were pursed together in a straight line. Once again, she pulled up on the bottom of the garment.

Qimmah smiled, close-mouthed, in the third snap. She held out her arms behind her, which emphasized her chest.

The fourth shot showed Qimmah with her hands on her thighs, tugging at the one-piece yet again. She opened her mouth slightly in this photo, flaunting her pearly white teeth.

In the comment section of the post, Qimmah’s followers complimented her latest look.

“You’re so beautiful,” gushed one social media user, punctuating their message with a smiley face.

“My woman crush everyday,” shared a second fan.

“Blond definitely suits you!” exclaimed a third person, including a flame emoji and a surprised face. “And so do fabulous quads!”

“So inspiring girl keep it going,” wrote a fourth follower.

The post reached close to 12,000 likes and received more than 200 comments at the time of this writing.

Prior to this upload, The Inquisitr reported on Qimmah’s recent Instagram update. In that image, she modeled in a pink sports bra and navy blue panties that flaunted her impressive midriff.