‘One Piece’ Chapter 986 Spoilers, Recap: All-Out War Finally Breaks Out In Onigashima

After months of waiting, the war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates has finally commenced in Onigashima. The latest chapter of One Piece manga featured the Nine Red Scabbards executing their plan to take down Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Upon reuniting at the rear entrance of the enemy’s headquarters, Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Kiku, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Ashura Doji, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi walked past Kanjuro’s dead body and headed straight to the location of Emperor Kaido.

The Nine Red Scabbards no longer needed to worry about Shogun Kurozumi Orochi since he was betrayed and beheaded by his own ally. However, in One Piece Chapter 986, Shogun Orochi’s men chose to join forces with the world’s strongest creature instead of fighting him and his crew. Fukurokujo, the ex-captain of the Orochi Oniwabanshu, pledged 5,000 ninjas of the Land of Wano, while Hotei, the Mamawari-Gumi ex-general, said that 5,000 samurais will be at the Yonko’s service.

Despite being completely outnumbered, the Nine Red Scabbards still pushed through with their original plan. They believe that it will be their only chance to avenge the late Lord Kozuki Oden and fulfill his dream of opening the borders of the Land of Wano. One Piece Chapter 986 showed the Nine Red Scabbard appearing behind Emperor Kaido.

They immediately charged towards their main target, while Izo focused on stopping one of the Calamities, King the Wildfire, from executing Kozuki Momonosuke. At first, the world’s strongest creature expressed strong confidence that the samurai’s swords won’t be able to put a scratch on his tough body. However, his reaction changed after they saw him jumped towards him.

He immediately recalled the incident when Lord Oden almost ended his life. The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 986 showed Kinemon and Denjiro successfully stabbing Emperor Kaido’s body with their katanas as they fell off the stage. The surprised attack of Lord Oden’s loyal servants marked the start of the all-out war in Onigashima. Before they began making a move, the other members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance were already in their respective positions and just waiting for the signal to attack.

Roronoa Zoro and Eustass “Captain” Kid have already started their own party by dealing with Emperor Kaido’s underlings at the banquet hall, while Monkey D. Luffy and Yamato have already shown themselves in front of the enemies and were preparing to engage in a brawl. However, before going all-out, they are expected to prioritize the safety of Momonosuke, who is still in the execution platform in the middle of the banquet hall.