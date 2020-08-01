Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Intimate Selfie With ‘Baby Daddy’ Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid was pictured kissing the former One Direction star.

Gigi Hadid showed her Instagram followers that her and Zayn Malik’s love is as strong as ever as the pair prepare to become parents. On Friday, the 25-year-old pregnant model shared an intimate photo of the couple kissing.

Gigi’s picture appeared to be a selfie. She and her boyfriend of about four years were snuggled up next to one another on a couch, and she had her head turned up toward him as they locked lips. She was reaching up to touch the left side of Zayn’s cheek with her left index finger. Both of the lovebirds had their eyes closed.

Gigi was rocking a collared button-up shirt that featured a pattern of pink and blue stripes. Underneath it, she wore a solid white shirt. She also had on a chain-link choker. Her beau was clad in a black shirt with a deep V neck that showed off some of the body art on his chest. He also rocked a pair of tiny hoop earrings. The musician was sporting dark facial scruff, and a portion of his hair right above his left ear was shaved. The rest of his locks were long, and they looked slightly tousled. As for Gigi, her blond hair was down and pushed back from her face.

In the caption of her post, the model referred to the “Pillowtalk” singer as her “baby daddy.”

Gigi rarely posts photos of herself and boyfriend on social media, so her followers were thrilled to see the former One Direction star make an appearance on her feed. In just one hour, the picture of the couple’s passionate kiss racked up over 2 million likes and 68,000 comments.

“I love this,” read a comment that included a crying emoji.

“This is so cute,” gushed another fan.

“Blessings to your new family my dear,” read a message from supermodel Adriana Lima.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gigi showed off her bare baby bump for the first time earlier this month. She explained that she has been sharing so few pregnancy updates with her fans because the world is going through a pandemic and there are other more important things going on right now. However, she revealed that she has been documenting her pregnancy journey, and she plans on sharing more photos with her fans in the future.

Gigi confirmed reports that she was pregnant back in April during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Her mother, Yolanda, has revealed that her due date is sometime in September.