‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Gives Fans A Close Up Of Her Bikini Top

Sports Illustrated star Olivia Brower dropped the jaws of her 350,000 Instagram followers after giving fans a close up shot of her very tiny bikini top. The picture appeared to be taken during Brower’s photoshoot with the magazine’s renown swimsuit issue, as it featured the Sports Illustrated logo at the bottom.

In the picture, Brower wore a classic triangle bikini top. It featured a low v-neckline that was sure to expose a generous amount of her décolletage. In addition, string ties knotted behind her neck to form a halter neckline.

The fabric across the front of the cups was a trendy ruched pattern and added a fun pop of texture to the picture. The color of the garment was a pretty light lavender hue, and the shade was not only a perfect choice to celebrate the warm summer weather, but also highlighted her glowing sun-kissed skin.

Brower posed by leaning back slightly away from the camera, with a blurred imagine of sand serving as the backdrop. She tilted her head forward to give her followers her most smoldering of looks.

Keeping focus purely on her phenomenal figure, her hair was styled back into a ponytail and she wore no jewelry or accessories.

Last but not least, the model gave little explanation or information in her caption for the post, simply using a sea-shell emoji.

Fans of the bombshell loved the new shot, and awarded the post close to 11,000 likes and around 150 comments.

“Most beautiful woman on earth,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with both a fire emoji and a pink heart.

“Is it possible for you to not look gorgeous? The answer is a capital no,” gushed a second.

“Damn Livvy! Those eyes are piercing!” wrote a third, along with several heart-eye faces and applause symbols.

“Queen Of Beauty,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a yellow and a purple heart.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues marks Brower’s second time appearing in the magazine, after being named a rookie last year.

In honor of the achievement, the model shared some of her secrets for finding beauty in an interview with Fox News.

“Just being yourself and being healthy is what makes you beautiful. Everybody has their own unique look and personality. And to embrace that is just such a wonderful thing,” she explained.

This is not the only photo from the magazine’s photoshoot that she has recently shared with her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently wowed social media after modeling a gold bikini while in the ocean.