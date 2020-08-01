‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Prepares For The Possibility Of More Seasons With Contract Renewals For Three Stars

Should Grey’s Anatomy wind up being renewed through Season 19, show stars Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, and Kevin McKidd will be sticking around for all three, according to a new report from Deadline. The three actors, who play Jo Karev, Teddy Altman, and Owen Hunt on the long-running medical series, recently setting up new contracts for three additional seasons.

Thus far, Grey’s Anatomy is only set through Season 17, but considering how popular the drama is, more episodes are always a possibility.

Karey Burke, the ABC Entertainment president previously told Deadline they were “‘in conversations now with the producers’ about the upcoming 17th season and beyond.”

“I’m hopeful that ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stays a part of our schedule. They certainly know that we’d like it to be part of our schedule for as long as they are interested in making more episodes.”

In January, she also said that as long as Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, wanted to keep doing the show, it would continue to be produced.

As Deadline noted, the ABC series “is in the middle of a two-year pickup,” as Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for two seasons back in 2019 ahead of its sixteenth season. At the time, that deal also created a new deal for Pompeo, which expires soon.

“The new contracts for McKidd, Raver and Luddington, which I hear come with significant salary bumps, would carry them past next May should ‘Grey’s’ be renewed for an 18th season,” said the outlet.

Considering the comments that have been made in the past about Pompeo’s importance to Grey’s Anatomy‘s staying on the air, it can be surmised that she will soon be undergoing contract negotiations, as well, if she has not already.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Luddington, McKidd, and Raver have all been part of Grey’s Anatomy for several years now. Raver started way back in 2009 before departing in 2012. She then returned in 2017.

McKidd first started on Grey’s Anatomy in 2008, while Luddington has been around since 2012.

Fans were particularly happy about the Tomb Raider voice actress receiving a three-season renewal.

Some feared she would be written off after the recent controversial storyline where her character’s husband, Alex Karev, was spontaneously written off when actor Justin Chambers departed. It came as quite the shock to many when Karev left Seattle for his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens.

Aside from the actors mentioned above, newcomers Anthony Hill and Richard Flood, who play Dr. Winston Ndugu and Dr. Cormac Hayes, have also been promoted to series regulars.