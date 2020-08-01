Hundreds Of Children And Staff Members At A Georgia Summer Camp Test Positive For COVID-19

Masks were not required at the camp.

Hundreds of participants of an unnamed Georgia overnight summer camp have tested positive for COVID-19. While the camp leaders were required to wear face masks, campers were not. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are conducting a study regarding the spread of the virus at this event, according to Today.

In mid-June the camp held an orientation for their staff and trainees. There were 120 staff members and 130 trainees in attendance that day. It is not clear whether they had been wearing facial coverings at the time. The camp leaders resided at the camp after the orientation and were later joined by 360 children and young adult campers. The campers ages ranged from 6-19. Before the camp leaders or campers were allowed to attend the camp, they were required to get tested for COVID-19. If they tested negative they were allowed to participate.

After only a couple days, a camp leader began exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19. They later tested positive for the virus. The camp began sending participants home the following day. It is not clear how many participants of the camp were tested for COVID-19, but of the ones who were, 260 were positive for the virus. The vast majority were age 17 or under.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discussed how a setting like this summer camp is quite dangerous during the current times.

“Settings, like multi-day, overnight summer camps, pose a unique challenge when it comes to preventing the spread of infectious diseases, considering the amount of time campers and staff members spend in close proximity.”

The camp was officially closed down on June 27 and the health department is encouraging those who did participate in the camp to get tested for COVID-19 as well as to self quarantine just in case.

In their report, the CDC went into further detail regarding how they think COVID-19 got so out of control at this particular camp.

“Asymptomatic infection was common and potentially contributed to undetected transmission, as has been previously reported. This investigation adds to the body of evidence demonstrating that children of all ages are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, contrary to early reports, might play an important role in transmission.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 particularly among children at school continues to be a highly controversial topic. Many schools have delayed opening or are offering virtual learning. President Trump continues to insist that he wants schools to open on time and in person with special safety protocols in place.