‘The Bachelorette’ Rumors & Spoilers: Clare Crawley Reportedly Could Be Replaced Mid-Filming

There are some wild rumors swirling around about Clare Crawley’s journey as The Bachelorette and if they are true, this could turn out to truly be the most dramatic season ever. Even spoiler king Reality Steve said he isn’t sure what’s going on, but based on the tidbits that have emerged so far, it seems that something pretty crazy might be in the works. Supposedly, she is refusing to cooperate with production and they may try to switch to have Tayshia Adams as their lead instead.

The buzz is that Clare feels that she has already fallen in love, and as a result, she wants to walk away from the show. If she did think she had already found her match, she wouldn’t be the first person in the franchise to want to call it quits. Of course, that scenario wouldn’t make for a very long or interesting season of The Bachelorette.

Given that, these rumors initially seemed to be too crazy to be true, there are some other signs popping up that there might be something to these The Bachelorette rumors.

According to Us Weekly, producers recently reached out to some of the guys who were potential cast members for The Bachelorette but ultimately did not start filming. Seemingly without explanation, some of those men were contacted and asked if they could immediately head to California. A reason had not emerged.

Reality Steve said via Twitter that he had heard that this had indeed happened. However, acknowledged that he did not know why this had been done.

Since then, an intriguing post popped up on Reddit with a possible explanation. The post was written by someone using a throwaway account, but Reality Steve tweeted out a screenshot of it and said he had a hunch there was something to this one.

Sources have suggested that Clare simply is not cooperating with production. She allegedly canceled scheduled dates and prompted the producers to come up with an alternative plan.

Now Tayshia has reportedly been brought to the resort to quarantine and soon take over as The Bachelorette. If that’s all true, it would explain why guys were being asked to come back, as it seems they would basically be providing Tayshia a full group of guys to pursue.

How would all of this be presented in episodes this fall on ABC? The network hyped up this up a lot over the past few months, so it would surely seem strange to just pretend nothing happened with her.

It could be, instead, that they show the first part of the journey that was filmed, show that she fell head-over-heels, and then shift to essentially give viewers two journeys in one season.

Nothing official about any of this has emerged yet, so it’s possible it’s not accurate or at least is not a full picture regarding what’s going on behind the scenes of The Bachelorette. However, given how much is emerging right now, it seems quite likely that some level of confirmation will come together soon and fans will be quite anxious to learn more.