Chantel Jeffries Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In A Red Bikini While Relaxing On A Hammock

Chantel's skin was a bit wet in the steamy snapshots.

Chantel Jeffries looked ravishing and relaxed in a revealing red bikini. On Friday, the model and DJ uploaded a set of gorgeous new photos to her Instagram account, and she came up with a “hot” caption for the shots.

Chantel, 27, was stretched out on a hammock crafted out of thick white rope that had been twisted to create a large diamond pattern. The net-like lounger was stretched out over sparkling crystal-clear water. The water appeared to be rather shallow, and the sun was creating a dappled pattern on the visible seabed.

Chantel wore a bright red string bikini. Her bathing suit top featured triangle cups with elastic trim around the edges. This created a frilly ruched look. The design detail also made the center of the cups somewhat loose and baggy. The garment’s lower string tied in the front instead of the back. It was secured in a bow with long ends, one of which trailed down the model’s stomach directly over her navel. The other hung over her right side.

Chantel’s bottoms had a fixed front with a deep V cut over her lower abdomen. The garment’s side ties sat up high on her curvy hips.

Chantel accessorized her beach look with a few layered necklaces. One of them featured a light blue pendant, and another had a gold medallion hanging from it. A third shorter chain appeared to be decorated with multiple small charms.

The musician’s thick dark hair was down, and the ends were damp. Her bronze skin was also covered with glistening water droplets. In the first of the two photos that she shared, she was posing with her left arm raised over her head. The knuckle of her right index finger was resting on her plump lips, and she was gazing at the camera with a pensive expression on her face.

In the follow-up photo, Chantel had both arms stretched up over her head. Her eyes were almost closed, and there was the barest hint of a smile on her lips. In the caption of her post, she informed her followers where hot sauce comes from.

Chantel’s pair of pics rapidly racked up over 260,000 likes, and her fans also flocked to the comments section to react to her fiery photos.

“Give us your tips (and your top),” wrote former America’s Next Top Model star Jessica Serfaty.

“You’re unreal,” another admirer gushed.

“I honestly think I have a girl crush,” read a third message that included a string of heart-eye emoji.

“I’m still mad at you for having a boyfriend,” wrote a fourth heartbroken fan.

Chantel recently used a different Instagram post to confirm her relationship with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Drew also made an appearance in a TikTok video that Chantel uploaded last month.